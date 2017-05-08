MASSOB to Mark Biafra Independence Day on May 22

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has declared May 22 as Biafra Independence Day across the country, urging all Igbos worldwide to join in the celebration.

They noted that unlike in the past, this year’s celebration would be held for seven days, assuring that the exercise throughout the period would be violent-free.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Leader of MASSOB, Delta-Central, Mr Perry Akujinwa, appealed to security agencies in the country to allow its members observe the celebration without harassment or any form of intimidation.

According to MASSOB, “The defunct Biafra was declared by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu on May 30, 1967 and ended 1970. The new Biafra was declared on May 22, 2000 by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.

“We want to show the whole world that Biafra remains unchangeable and unshakable. This year’s celebration is the first of its kind because there are a lot of changes. The celebration will last for seven days.”

The statement reiterated the groups desire to peacefully achieve the dream of Biafra Republic, adding the Igbos were no longer comfortable with the ‘unholy marriage’, which it claimed had suffocated the progress and innovativeness of the Igbo.

The statement said this year’s celebration would witness activities such as peace walk, talk show, etc in order to highlight why Biafra deserved sovereignty.

