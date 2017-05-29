Mata: United Need To Be Consistent To Contend For Premier League Title

Juan Mata believes without consistency, Manchester United will find it difficult to challenge for the EPL.

United won three trophies this season, winning the community shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa Cup, securing a spot in next season’s UCL.

However, Mata and his colleagues found it hard to challenge for the Premier League, finishing sixth on the table.

He wrote in his personal blog: “We won the Community Shield right after the pre-season, we lifted the EFL Cup trophy in London, in a very special game for me, and of course the [Europa League] final in Sweden.

“But we are aware of our lack of consistency and effectiveness in the Premier League that prevented us from fighting for the title, which is what Manchester United is supposed to do.

“Personally, I have played over 40 games once again. It’s true that I was injured for a month and a half, something that had never happened before in my career, but at the end I was able to enjoy again what I like the most and I finished the season happy.

“I want more, of course, but I’m happy and proud of what we have done along the way.

“Next season we will play the Champions League, which is what this club deserves and where we all want to be.”

