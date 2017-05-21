Match Day 20 results in 2016/2017 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Lobi Stars FC

Remo Stars FC 0-1 Enyimba International FC

Katsina United FC 1-1 Plateau United FC

Rangers International 2-1 Gombe United FC

Wikki Tourists FC 3-0 Abia Warriors

ABS FC 2-1 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Shooting Stars FC 0-3 FC IfeanyiUbah

MFM FC 0-0 Akwa United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Played on Saturday:

Rivers United 1-0 Nasarawa United

