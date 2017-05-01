May Workers Day: #WhereIsBuhari Trends on Twitter As Nigerians Inquire The President’s WhereAbouts

Nigerians on twitter are looking for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to address the country on May Day as usual.

The president has been unable to attend to his office duties for weeks due to an illness which the presidency has declined to disclose.

His incessant absence over the past few weeks raised today’s twitter trend #WhereIsBuhari

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

