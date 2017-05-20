[ May 20, 2017 ] Osinbajo receives 2017 budget, set to sign Top News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has received the 2017 budget and is expected to assent to it any moment from now. The document was submitted to him on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita …
