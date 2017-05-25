Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[ May 25, 2017 ] Moji Olaiya’s death, a rude shock ―Lai Mohammed Top News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

[ May 25, 2017 ] Moji Olaiya's death, a rude shock ―Lai Mohammed Top News
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers. In a statement issued in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.