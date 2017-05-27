[ May 27, 2017 ] Ramadan: Police IG urges Muslims to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
[ May 27, 2017 ] Ramadan: Police IG urges Muslims to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria Latest News
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, unity and safe return of President Muhammad Buhari. He made the call in a statement by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!