[ May 27, 2017 ] Ramadan: Police IG urges Muslims to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria Latest News

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, unity and safe return of President Muhammad Buhari. He made the call in a statement by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja …



and more »