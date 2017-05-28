May 29: High returns on Treasury Bills pose threat to productive activities

Lagos – The high returns on treasury bills and Federal Government bonds are having negative effects on productive activities in the country.

Mr Muda Yusuf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said this while assessing President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years administration at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Lagos on Sunday.

The returns on treasury bills range from 15 per cent to 18 per cent depending on their tenor.

Yusuf said the high returns were discouraging investors from putting their money in productive activities considering the risks and challenges of the business environment.

The director general said that many investors preferred investing in treasury bills and bonds because they were not risky, tax free and with high returns.

According to him, commercial banks that are supposed to be lending to the manufacturers are also investing in treasury bills.

He, however, advised promoters of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to make their businesses more attractive to secure bank loans.

Yusuf said only few SME operators could access bank loans because of the stringent collateral requirements, adding that even the N220 billion intervention fund from the central bank was also inaccessible because of the requirements.

He said that there was the need for the country to look inward by patronising said locally made products and stop importing foreign consumables to stimulate economic growth.

The LCCI boss said that the CBN should be more keen about taming inflation and bank lending rates.

The post May 29: High returns on Treasury Bills pose threat to productive activities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

