May 30 sit-at-home will help plan for referendum – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Wednesday said that the forthcoming sit-at-home scheduled for May 30, 2017,will help it plan for the Biafra referendum, and therefore, urge it members, other Biafra agitators and friends to comply with the directive.

MASSOB also said it imperative that the sit-at-home was observed, as it will equally be used to honour all Biafran soldiers who died during the Nigerian Biafra war and to tell the world that it is not joking with agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra.

In a statement by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, the group said that the sit-at-home will be used to honour late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and all the Biafran soldiers who died during Nigeria- Biafran war of 1967- 1970.

“MASSOB is calling on all the pro- Biafran agitators to support the move as this sit-at home, is part of civil disobedience, which is in line with our programme. By this sit-at- home, it will help us to plan the forthcoming conduct of referendum in Biafran land.

The compliance with this sit-at-home is not for the interest of any particular group, but for the interest of Biafrans. MASSOB /Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and we are urging all schools, markets, transporters and companies in Biafran land to support.

We also call on all Biafrans in Diaspora to also observe the sit-at-home.

According to MASSOB, we are not going to march on the streets that day because Nigerian security agents have perfected to carry out mass murder of our members that day.

“It is important for us to make it clear that Nigerian security agents have planned to shoot at sight anybody they see on that day, to be on safe side, it is better we stay at home to observe our day to avoid this blood sucking and thirsty security agents who are ready to kill without provocation.

Our struggle these days has gone beyond displaying flags on the streets, and we want the world to know that our relationship with IPOB is cordial because this is part of the agreement reached in Ghana conference.

IPOB members are our brothers, likewise other genuine pro-Biafran agitating groups. MASSOB has no faction. We have only one leader which is Comrade Uchenna Madu.

“Chief Ralph Uwazuruike is the undisputed leader of Biafra Independent Movement, BIM and it is on record that, he Uwazurike, told the world that his Biafra agitating group now is BIM and not MASSOB as some people are being misled to believe.

“There is nothing like BIM/MASSOB because there is no APC/PDP, it is either you belong to MASSOB or BIM or belong to APC, PDP or any other political party, it cannot be otherwise.

“We also want to tell the Nigerian security agents that no amount of threat from them can stop us from pursuing the struggle for our freedom.”

