[ May 9, 2017 ] FG, AfDB begin supervision on agriculture projects in 7 states Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
[ May 9, 2017 ] FG, AfDB begin supervision on agriculture projects in 7 states Latest News
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Federal Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have commenced supervision on its co-sponsored Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme, Phase 1 (ATASP-1) in seven states. The National Project Coordinator of the …
AfDB calls for more funding to spur Africa's development
FG, AFDB begin agriculture transformation agenda
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!