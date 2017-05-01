Pages Navigation Menu

May Day: Buhari may shun Labour rally against planned removal of minimum wage

Ndoma-Egba salutes workers’ resilience amid tough times THERE were indications yesterday that recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari may not be at the planned celebration of today’s May Day. This is coming just as Nigerian workers plan to protest against the planned removal of the minimum wage issue from the Exclusive List. Since he returned from his […]

