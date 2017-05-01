May Day: Dogara wants workers salaries increased, Kogi civil servants protest

Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Workers Day ‎.

The post May Day: Dogara wants workers salaries increased, Kogi civil servants protest appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

