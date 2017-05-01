MAY DAY: FCT MINISTER TASKS WORKERS ON PATRIOTISM, IMPROVED SERVICE DELIVERY

Urges Workers to embrace the Change begins with me” campaign of the Federal government

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Malam Mohammad Musa Bello has urged Workers in the Federal Capital Territory to use the occasion of the Labour Day celebrations to reflect on the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and improved service delivery to residents of the FCT in particular and the nation in general.

The Minister who appealed to all workers to reciprocate the good gesture of the Administration by demonstrating greater dedication to duty, transparency and devotion to the task of national development, asked them to embrace the “Change begins with me” campaign designed to give a new national orientation to all Nigerians.

In a message to mark the 2017 May Day Celebrations in the Territory, the Minister who described the workers as the heroes, whose sweat and sacrifices oil the wheels of national development, noted that the crucial role of workers in the task of nation-building cannot be over emphasized saying it can only be likened to the goose that lay the golden eggs, which deserve the best the nation can give.

Bello said, “Workers keep our taps, hospitals, schools and transport services running. They build and maintain our roads, bridges, and general infrastructure. Workers are the first responders in times of emergencies and natural disasters. They clean our surroundings and ensure we pass the legacy of a healthy environment to the future generation. They are indeed the geese that lay the golden eggs and certainly deserve the best the nation can give”.

The Minister who noted that as part of efforts to enhance the welfare of workers, the FCT Administration recently commissioned a fleet of 25 number high capacity staff buses intended to assist the staff with easier and cheaper means of movement to work and back home, said, ” the Administration has ensured that salaries and allowances of workers are paid promptly and regularly, many staff of all cadre have had their skills improved through our training and capacity building initiative, while this year’s promotion exercise is on-going.”

