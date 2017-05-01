May Day marches from across the world in pictures



< Previous

1 of 10

Next >

Members of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees carry a banner as they march during the annual May Day workers' rally in Lagos, Nigeria on May 1, 2017. People hold banners during a march to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN French CRS anti-riot police officers try to push away a burning trolley launched towards them during a march for the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Indonesian demonstrators participate in a May Day protest in Surabaya, the country's second largest city, on May 1, 2017.

Millions of May Day demonstrators took to the streets across the country as they demanded better social security while rejecting outsourcing policies and low wages. / AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO People carry red flags and banners during a traditional May Day demonstration in the Crimean city of Simferopol on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Max Vetrov People hold banners during a march to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN Supporters of "La France insoumise" a banner as they march during the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ Pakistani workers shout slogans and wave flags during a May Day rally to mark International Labour Day in Quetta on May 1, 2017. Hundreds of trade, labour and factory workers staged Labour Day rallies in Pakistan on May 1, calling for better working conditions and a hike in their wages. / AFP PHOTO / BANARAS KHAN Students participate in a May Day demonstration in Athens on May 1, 2017.

Greek trade unions marked May Day today with a 24-hour nationwide strike and protests against looming new cuts demanded by the country's creditors in return for bailout cash. Under pressure from its creditors — the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund — the government agreed to adopt another 3.6 billion euros (3.8 billion USD) in cuts in 2019 and 2020. / AFP PHOTO / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI People crowd in the streets of Berlin's Kreuzberg district to celebrate the traditional "Myfest" May Day festival on May 1, 2017.

/ AFP PHOTO / dpa / Ralf Hirschberger / Germany OUT Protesters hold rainbow flags and placards during a march to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN

Every May 1, workers from across the world celebrate May Day, otherwise known as the International Workers’ Day.

In many countries, the day is declared a public holiday. This allows workers to hold rallies and marches, usually, to demand better working conditions and, sometimes, to make political statements.

This year’s celebrations have not been different. See the gallery above to see how the day has been marked in different countries.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

