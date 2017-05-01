May Day: Ngige blames disruption on NLC fraction

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Monday blamed the disruption and protest by workers at the May Day celebration in Abuja on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) fraction. Ngige told newsmen on the sideline of the celebration that what happened was as a result of infiltration by non workers into the […]

