May Day: Niger workers' demands cancellation of Pension Scheme
The Nation Newspaper
May Day: Niger workers' demands cancellation of Pension Scheme
The Nation Newspaper
The absence of the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at the Workers Day parade Monday in Minna has been attributed to the fear of being berated by the workers of the state over his reluctance to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme in …
