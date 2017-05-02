May Day: NLC/TUC demand prompt payment of salaries, others in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the state government to prioritize the prompt payment of workers salaries in the state as it remain a frontline charge that should be more given more consideration than any project.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade John Bibre Ndiomu , who gave the charge at yesterday during the May Day rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, demanded that workers salary and wages including pensioners should be paid on or before the end of every month.

The labour union leader also said the workers in the state who are owe over six month salaries expects the state government to a clear all outstanding salaries with the with the second trench of Paris club refund as directed by the President, Mohammandu Buhari.

At well turn-out rally, NLC also demand among others things, training of civil servants, the payment of primary school teachers salaries , just as he frown at the non payment of gratuities which has been outstanding since 2003.

While applauding the state governor, Seriake Dickson, for the cordial relationship between the state government and labour in the state, it however warned that it will not hesitate to support the intending strike action soon to be embark by primary school teachers tomorrow .

In his message at the rally, the state governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, reiterated his administration commitment to pay the backlog of salaries being owe workers in the state.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Real Admiral John Jonah (retd) said government had invested in ambitious infrastructural projects and building roads which will very soon bring the needed development to the state.

He said, “in the last few months I have had several interactions with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the organized labour at large in here Bayelsa.

On each occasion I never failed in commending them for working with the state government in ensuring that the prosperous and peaceful Bayelsa of our dream is realized.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

