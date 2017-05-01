May Day: Offset salaries with bailout, Paris refund loan – Borno NLC – The Nation Newspaper
May Day: Offset salaries with bailout, Paris refund loan – Borno NLC
The Borno chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday urged Borno Government to channel its bailout and Paris club refund loan to offset workers' outstanding salaries, leave grants and pensions. The state Chairman of the NLC, Mr Titus …
500 bona fide workers of Borno govt yet to receive salaries in ten months
