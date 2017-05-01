May Day: PDP will pay better wage from 2019 – Sheriff

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said the party would pay reasonable minimum wage to workers if it returned to power in 2019. In a statement signed by his deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, on Monday in Abuja, Sherriff congratulated the workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day, and urged them…

The post May Day: PDP will pay better wage from 2019 – Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

