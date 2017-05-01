Pages Navigation Menu

May Day shocker: MTN Nigeria sacks 280 staff – Daily Trust

Information Nigeria

May Day shocker: MTN Nigeria sacks 280 staff
Daily Trust
MTN Nigeria has sacked about 280 of its employees, in a major job cut that affected about 15% of the company's entire Nigerian workforce, online newspaper Premium Times reported Monday, quoting unnamed sources. But a senior official of the South …
MTN Nigeria sacks 280 long-serving workers, othersPremium Times
MTN Fires 280 Nigerian EmployeesThe Whistler

all 3 news articles

