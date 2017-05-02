May Day: ULC assures FCT workers of better deal

CHAIRMAN, United Labour Congress, ULC, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Comrade Paulinus Onyeodi has said that better days were ahead for workers in the territory, because the newly formed union would not condone anti- workers practice from any employer. Comrade Onyeodi, who stated this yesterday in a speech to celebrate this year’s Workers Day, pointed out […]

The post May Day: ULC assures FCT workers of better deal appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

