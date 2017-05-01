May Day: Workers call for improved welfare

Nigerian workers across the country on Monday, joined their global counterparts to mark the day, urging improved welfare for workers. The Nigerian Pilot Correspondents in Lagos reports members of the United Labour Congress (ULC), urged the Federal Government to invest in workers to ensure economic development of the country. Joe Ajaero, President of ULC spoke […]

