May Day: Workers humiliate Saraki, Dogara, Labour Minister in Abuja
The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and other government functionaries, were publicly humiliated, on Monday, at the Eagle Square’s venue of this year’s May Day Celebration. The event was disrupted for close to one hour by workers who barred government […]
May Day: Workers humiliate Saraki, Dogara, Labour Minister in Abuja
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!