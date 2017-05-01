May Day: Workers humiliate Saraki, Dogara, Labour Minister in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and other government functionaries, were publicly humiliated, on Monday, at the Eagle Square’s venue of this year’s May Day Celebration. The event was disrupted for close to one hour by workers who barred government […]

May Day: Workers humiliate Saraki, Dogara, Labour Minister in Abuja

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

