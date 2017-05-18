Emfuleni mayor spends fortune on KFC and Nando’s, while residents are hungry – DA – News24
News24
Emfuleni mayor spends fortune on KFC and Nando's, while residents are hungry – DA
Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng wants the African National Congress to fire the Emfuleni mayor for spending more than R1.7m on KFC, Nando's and expensive hotels, "while the residents go hungry". Mayor Simon Mofokeng's luxury …
