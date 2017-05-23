Gangsters threatening national security – Mbalula – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Gangsters threatening national security – Mbalula
Independent Online
Parliament – Gangsters and corrupt police officers were threatening South Africa's sovereignty and national security, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday. Briefing media ahead of his budget vote, Mbalula said in some instances gangs took …
Mbalula to ensure 'no woman is turned away from police stations'
Expect new sheriff in town before year-end – Mbalula
Women abusers should be pursued in the same way as 'papgeld' fathers: Mbalula
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!