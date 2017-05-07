Mbappe rejects Manchester United over Mourinho’s style of football – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Mbappe rejects Manchester United over Mourinho's style of football
Monaco forward, Kylian Mbappe, has turned down a move to Manchester United, because of their style of football. According to French publication, L'Equipe, the 18-year-old is concerned by Jose Mourinho's more defensive style and would prefer to play …
