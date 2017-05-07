Mbappe: Transfer Rumours Won’t Affect My Game

Kylian Mbappe has reiterated that the transfer speculation surrounding his future will not affect his on field performances.

Reports in the Spanish press have it that the teenager has agreed to join Real Madrid come summer.

The France international, though, has affirmed that he is concentrated on his task at Stade Louis II.

“We’ve got a common objective and I really want to win a title with the club that brought me through,” he said. “Until then, nothing will disturb me and I think that I’m going to continue like that until the end of the season.

“There will be two months, two and a half months, to make a decision as to what I’m going to do, so no, the rumours won’t affect me.”

