Mboweni warns about ‘dirty political game’ in the run-up to elections – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Mboweni warns about 'dirty political game' in the run-up to elections
Times LIVE
Mboweni warned politicians about the skeletons in their closets amid lobbying for the top position in the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's December conference. File photo. Image by: Elizabeth Sejake …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!