MC Galaxy unveils Art and Tracklist for his Sophomore Album “MMM”

Talented entertainer, MC Galaxy, is set to drop his sophomore album titled titled “MMM“ (Money Making Machine) featuring the likes of Neza, Kelli Pyle, Preto, Beniton, Sarkodie and a host of others. The production prowess on the album also features heavyweight producers like Spellz, Krizbeatz, Musicman TY, DJ Coublon, Masterkraft, Swizz Beatz, just to mention a few. […]

