MC Hammer gives Cassper Nyovest kudos – Channel 24

May 25, 2017


MC Hammer gives Cassper Nyovest kudos
Cape Town – Hip-hop artist MC Hammer is really feeling local rapper Cassper Nyovest's latest album Thuto and sent the fellow musician a message to let him know. ICYMI: Cassper released his third album a few weeks ago and it sailed straight to the top
