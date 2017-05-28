Opposition wary of CIO infiltration – The Zimbabwe Mail
Opposition wary of CIO infiltration
HARARE – Ahead of next year elections, Zimbabwe's opposition finds itself worried sick that the country's feared secret police have infiltrated their ranks. This follows stunning developments earlier last week when former security advisor to then Prime …
