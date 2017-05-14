Medical doctors in Kogi State calls suspend 10-day old strike

The 10 day old strike has been called off by the Kogi chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) giving room for dialogue with State Government. This was confirmed at the union’s Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Lokoja on Saturday, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Godwin Tijani, the association said the decision to suspend the strike …

