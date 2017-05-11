Medical doctor’s killers’ll be fished out —Wike

Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration has made more investments in the upgrade of security infrastructure than any other state government in the country.

Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he received doctors on security awareness trek following the killing of their colleague by criminals, Governor Wike commiserated with the doctors and assured that his administration will work with security agencies to bring the criminals to justice, adding that he remains committed to the security of lives and property in the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor said that crime and criminality have drastically reduced in the state because of his administration’s investments.

He, however, said that every society has security issues , pointing out that despite the reduction in insecurity, crime has not been totally eliminated.

He said: “The Wike administration is committed to the security of every person living and doing business in this state. That is why we have made massive investments in security.

“I challenge any state with alternative facts to come forward and declare. We will continue to support security agencies to make the state more secure.”

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State chapter, Dr Datonye Alasia, said that they were on a peaceful march to draw the attention of security agencies and the state government to the death of a female doctor who lost her life to kidnappers, noting that the state’s health sector will be troubled if health professionals are under threat from criminals.

The post Medical doctor’s killers’ll be fished out —Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

