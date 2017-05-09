Medical Follow-Up: Senate receives Buhari’s letter

The Senate on Thursday confirmed receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter informing it of his trip to the United Kingdom on a “medical follow-up’’. President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter, dated May 5, 2017, at plenary and announced that its transmission to the senate was in accordance with Section 145(1) of…

The post Medical Follow-Up: Senate receives Buhari’s letter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

