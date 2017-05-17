Medical institute partners Ncpnm to vet natural medicines

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, alongside the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine, NCPNM, is to vet all traditional medicine products produced in the country for efficiency, efficacy and safety for human consumption.

The NIMR is the regulatory body set up by the Federal Government that regulates all medicines manufactured locally or imported.

To this end, the NIMR has signed an MOU with NCPNM to conduct intensive, research and investigate the therapeutic and medicinal capability of Nigeria’s natural medicinal products.

The MOU is to enable the two bodies to establish collaborations/cooperation for the search and development of Nigerian indigenous natural medicinal products with potential health and economic benefits to Nigerians at large.

Professor Babatunde Lawal Salako, Director- General, NIMR, and Dr. Olugbenga Olarewaju Aina, signed on behalf of NIMR, while Professor Magnus Atilade, President and Dr. Adedamola Bank-Kadejo, Registrar, signed for NCPNM.

According to the MOU, the goal was to use the strengths and expertise of NIMR to prove and develop the potentials of these natural medicinal products as claimed by the NCPNM and or other stakeholders into scientifically sound and globally credible medicines.

The post Medical institute partners Ncpnm to vet natural medicines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

