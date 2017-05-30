‘Medication Not Alcohol Responsible For DUI’ – Tiger Woods

In a recent development to his arrest of driving under the influence and consequent arrest and detention at the Palm Beach County jail in Florida after Woods was arrested on a DUI charge. The former number 1 said an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine and not alcohol was the reason for his arrest. He said…

The post ‘Medication Not Alcohol Responsible For DUI’ – Tiger Woods appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

