MedView Airline debunks EU ban rumour, operates Lagos-London flight

By Lawani Mikairu

MEDVIEW Airline Sunday operated its scheduled flight to London Gatwick Airport, thus ending the alleged European Union, EU, restriction affecting its UK operations.

The Boeing 747 aircraft jetted out of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja with about 240 passengers.

The Airline Chief Operating Officer/ Accountable Manager, Engineer Lookman Animashaun said after the flight departed that; “Our Lagos-London operation is not in anyway been hampered”.

He also said; “Medview Airline has stabilized the fares on the route to the extent that other airlines that exploited Nigerians on the London route had to fall in line otherwise passengers will avoid them”.

Recall that last week Wednesday, Med-View Airline was allegedly banned from entering Europe airspace.

While reacting to the ban Mr. Isiaq Na’Allah, Executive Director, Business Development, Med-View Airline Plc, said the B767 aircraft which the EU – European Air Safety Commission, EASA, used as the basis for the restriction was withdrawn from service five months ago.

The post MedView Airline debunks EU ban rumour, operates Lagos-London flight appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

