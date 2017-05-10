Pages Navigation Menu

Medview Airline to fly Lagos-Dubai route from July 4

Posted on May 10, 2017

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, Chief Executive Officer, Medview Airline Plc, on Tuesday said the airline would begin flight operations on the Lagos-Dubai route on July 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole told newsmen in Lagos that the operations would begin with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. He said the Dubai…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

