Meek Mill, Adesua Etomi & Banky W Attends Igho Sanomi’s Birthday Party In Dubai (See Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Meek Mill, Adesua Etomi and Banky W turn up for Igho Sanomi’s birthday in Dubai (photos)

Billionaire businessman, Igho Sanomi, added a year on 17th of May. There was a big celebration in honor of the philanthropist and in attendance were Nigerian celebrities Banky W and his fiance Adesua Etomi.

International Hip-hop artiste, Meek Mill was also a guest at the luxurious party.

More photos

