Meet Ernesto Valverde, The New FC Barcelona Coach (Photos)

FC Barcelona has released a statement on Monday to announce that the former Athletic Club boss will take over from at Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalan Club confirmed that Ernesto Valverde will be their new coach for the 2017-18 season.

The 53-year-old stepped down after four seasons in a second spell at Athletic Club last week and was widely expected to take over from Luis Enrique this summer.

Barca had promised an announcement after the Copa del Rey final and a statement on Monday confirmed Valverde as the new coach on a two-year deal.

“I have spoken personally with Ernesto Valverde and I told him of our decision,” said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“He said he is very excited and very happy, that it’s a great challenge to come in as head coach of Barca.

In other news, Barca has also unveiled its 2017/18 Home kit earlier today.