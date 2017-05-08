Meet Eyitope Ogunbodede The New Vice Chancellor Of Obafemi Awolowo University

The Obafemi Awolowo University, ile-ife in Osun state now has a new vice chancellor.

He’s Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, a professor of dentistry and former provost college of health science, of the institution.

The pro chancellor and chairman governing council of the institution Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi who made the announcement today, disclosed that a total of 22 candidates were originally screened for the position, while 21 were finally interviewed.

Amiloaded gathered that Professor Anthony Elujoba has been acting as the vice chancellor of the school, following the dissolution of the Prof Rowland Ndoma-Egba led governing council over allegation of corruption.

Dr Ogunbiyi explained that the selection process was jointly by done by the school senate and the council.

