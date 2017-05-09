Meet KingBlakhoc, The Nigerian Porn Star Who Pays Girls 30K-300K For Porn (Photos)
KingtBlakhoc, who has a website where an interested fan can pay N10,000 a month to watch exclusive pornography clips, leaving fans in the dark on how much he pays ladies who roll with him, has finally revealed how much each girl gets.
In a Snapchat post he made on May 4th, he revealed the breakdown of how his girls earns their cash.
The price ranges from 30k to 300k, depending on what the girl wants to do. However, all includes a nice treat, food and hotel money.
The list he shared reveals that girls who he invites without having sex can get as low as 30k, while girls he has sex with on camera, with there face included earn as much as 300k.
