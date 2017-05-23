Pages Navigation Menu

Meet Late Actress Moji Olaiya 18-year Old beautiful Daughter, Adunoluwa | Photos

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya died a few weeks after giving birth to a baby girl in Canada. She however has an older daughter who goes by the name Adunoluwa.18 yer old Adunoluwa is a 200l student of Babcock University, Ogun State. She was part of the delegation that visited APC national leader, Bola Tinubu yesterday …

