Meet man, father who takes a glass of his urine everyday, says it is medicinal

Everything has it advantages and disadvantages, even the most weirdest of things, the consumption of urine has been said to be medicinal by some persons especially traditionalist here have been several claims that consumption of urine is medicinal while some people sees it as an abnormality. This man have proved the assumption right as he …

The post Meet man, father who takes a glass of his urine everyday, says it is medicinal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

