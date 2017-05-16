Meet Nigeria couple who hooked up on Twitter and got married
There are so many advantages and disadvantages of social media, and this definitely is one of the advantages. Mr and Mrs B met on twitter and got married on Sunday. See what the Husband wrote on twitter after the cut… Source: ( Linda Ikeji )
The post Meet Nigeria couple who hooked up on Twitter and got married appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!