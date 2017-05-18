Meet Nigeria’s Top Five Billionaires, Whose Wealth Could Wipe Out Extreme Poverty – Newsweek
Newsweek
Meet Nigeria's Top Five Billionaires, Whose Wealth Could Wipe Out Extreme Poverty
Newsweek
Nigeria is, in some ways, a rich country. The West African nation is a huge oil producer; the continent's second-largest economy; and, in Lagos, has a bustling port city of over 20 million people with an economy bigger than many African countries. But …
