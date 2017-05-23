Meet Nyakim Gatwech Black Queen Model Of South Sudan
The South Sudanese born model, Nyakim Gatwech has been nicknamed the “Queen Of Dark” because of her moonshine black skin.
She is truly dark as night and unapologetically charcoal black as her photos are currently breaking the internet and trolls can get enough of her.
See below…
