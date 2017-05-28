Meet Olashile Abayomi, The Nigerian Lady Who Served Lagos Residents Free Food Today (Photos)

A Nigerian lady with a heart of gold, Olashile Abayomi – has got herself trending on twitter after feeding Lagos residents for FREE earlier today. This is not the first she has done this selfless act. Sharing these photos via her twitter account, she wrote; Imagine if we all spread the love by feeding the hungry in our areas of residence. Awesome right? I feed these people for free. Do same...

The post Meet Olashile Abayomi, The Nigerian Lady Who Served Lagos Residents Free Food Today (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

