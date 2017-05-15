Pages Navigation Menu

Meet Rebecca, The 21yr-Old Lady Who Made A Wedding Dress Without A Sewing Machine (Photos)

Posted on May 15, 2017

20-year-old Rebecca has been trending online after she made a beautiful wedding gown without a sewing machine. Read what she wrote below:

20 years old and I’ve designed and made a wedding dress!!! Everything handsewn, with my fingers, needle and thread. For once I’m proud of me.

