Meet the Nigerian Record Label Boss Who Wears a $15million Diamond Grill on His Teeth

Apart from U.S heavy weight rappers like Lil Wayne, birdman n Lil Jon, Meet the youngest Nigerian Record Executive, who is the first to wear a $15m diamond grill on his teeth.

Randy Wayne A.K.A Wayne We The BUSINESS, has also just completed His multimillion Naira mansion in Nigeria.

Randy, who is the CEO of We The Business Records plans to sign new artists to his record label in the cocming weeks.

The Edo born business mogul, we gathered, is a friend to a lot of nigerian and foreign celebrities. And also has a great plan to move the Nigerian Entertainment industry forward.

See more photos: